Nebraska DMVs to resume driving tests

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that offices will begin offering car driving tests beginning Wednesday.

All services including driving tests will be provided in Antelope, Arthur, Boyd, Burt, Cass, Chase, Cheyenne, Colfax, Dakota, Deuel, Dodge, Douglas, Grant, Hayes, Holt, Kimball, Logan, Madison, Morrill, Nemaha, Otoe, Perkins, Platte, Red Willow, Sarpy, Scotts Bluff, York, and Wheeler counties.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

More employees and resources are being placed in higher population areas, the NDMV release states.

Those who must take a car driving test (Class O license) at the DMV Metro South location at 4502 Maass Road in Bellevue must make an appointment ahead of time.

All other services will be on a walk-in basis.

Phone lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers are being asked to use the phone number corresponding with their last name to make an appointment:



Last names starting with A-F, call 531-800-4258.

Last names starting with G-L, call 531-800-4380.

Last names starting with M-R, call 531-800-4687.

Last names starting with S-Z, call 531-800-3140.

All DMV employees will be given personal protective equipment and customers will be required to wear a face cover during the driving test.

Customers are reminded to bring their face cover with them.

Most services are also still available online at dmv.nebraska.gov.