Nebraska DMV is closing its Florence location ahead of opening a new office in North Omaha next week.

The location near 30th Street and Forest Lawn Avenue will close Thursday. The new office near 56 Street and Fowler Avenue — just north of Ames Street — will open next week.

The move is part of the DMV driver's license office consolidation plan, designed to streamline the licensing process already in place at the Metro's south location in Bellevue