Nebraska DHHS responds to recent escapes from Kearney youth center

The Nebraska Department of Health And Human Services is responding to several recent incidents at a youth rehabilitation and treatment center.

There were three escapes at the Kearney Center over this past weekend.

In a separate incident, several staff members were assaulted in one of the male dorms.

Today the DHHS says it is taking several actions in response. This includes keeping center leadership on campus around the clock, suspending and limiting visits, and increased staffing.

The department says it will also move forward with plans to transfer several boys who need more observation of the Lincoln facility. That facility provides more intensive interventions.

