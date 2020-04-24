Nebraska Crossing holds 'soft reopening' — for employees, not customers

Nebraska Crossing outlet mall held a “soft re-opening” April 24 to help shopkeepers and store managers get their businesses ready for the public, according to the mall’s owner and developer Rod Yates.

“We only have store employees in the center this week,” he said. “This is a process and our retail brands are implementing new best practices to operate and engage customers in the new economy.”

Stores will begin to open to the public May 1.

The outlet previously announced on April 14 they would do a soft-reopening on April 24 with an unveiling of newly remodeled restaurants and outdoor spaces while detailing measures to protect employees and customers.

After gaining national attention, the outlet changed course on April 21 and said the reopening was not open to the public after all.