Nebraska Crossing changes course on 'soft re-opening' set for Friday

A week after its "soft re-opening" announcement drew public attention, Nebraska Crossing outlet mall stated in a social media post that the event is not open to the public.

According to the post, the only store that will be accessible to the public is Uniform Destination, which sells medical scrubs, "to help the medical community gear up properly."

The notice sent to retailers that drew public attention on April 14 did not specify the re-opening, initially set for Friday, was for employees only and specifically mentioned processes for public areas and measures the outlet mall was undertaking to protect employees and customers.

