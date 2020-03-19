Nebraska Climbs to 32 Covid-19 Cases

State health officials reported four new cases of Covid-19 in Nebraska Thursday night, bringing the total so far to 32.

One case involved a man in his 40s from Sarpy County. The man has underlying health issues and was in the hospital Thursday night. An investigation was underway to track his whereabouts before being tested.

Two more cases were reported in Lincoln County. One was a woman in her 40s who recently traveled to Colorado. The other was a man in his 20s who was in close contact with someone who previously tested positive.

The fourth new case was reported in Nemaha County. A man in his 60s who recently traveled to Colorado was isolated at home.