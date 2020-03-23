Nebraska Corrections to team up with Green Plains to make hand sanitizer

The state's Department Of Corrections is teaming up with Green Plains. Green plains will be shifting its production from making ethanol to

industrial alcohol.

The product will then be shipped to corrections facilities around the state where it will be converted to hand sanitizer.

"We're seeing inquiries from cities nationwide to use ethanol as a base solvent as they try to disinfect streets and communities, we're starting to look at shipping that as well. We’re working with the state as well, but the biggest thing is breaking down red tape at the federal level,” said Todd Becker with Green Plains.

