Nebraska prisons to resume visitation suspended due to COVID-19

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that soon friends and family will be able to resume visits.

“We are still working out the details,” explained Dir. Frakes. “Social distancing will be maintained, and visitors will be required to undergo our screening process and wear masks throughout the duration of those visits.”

Visits to NDCS facilities were suspended in mid-March due to COVID-19. They hope to resume visitation the week of July 13.

“When visitation resumes, it will involve new guidelines designed to reduce risks associated with spreading the disease,” noted Dir. Frakes. “The details will be shared with inmates and members of the public in the coming week. Information will also be posted on the NDCS website.”

Of the 694 inmates tested so far in the 10 facilities, only eight have tested positive for COVID-19.

