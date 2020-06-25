Nebraska Corrections gives update on inmate population, parole

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is providing an update Thursday morning on its progress in preparing inmates for parole and share future plans for the department.

Director Scott Frakes and Nebraska Board of Parole chairperson Rosalyn Cotton will give details from both agencies at a 10 a.m. news conference at the NDCS Central Office in Lincoln. Watch it live here, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

State law requires Frakes to certify whether the inmate population exceeds 140% of design capacity as of July 1, 2020.