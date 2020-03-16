Nebraska Corrections suspends visitation to avoid COVID-19 spread

Visitation with inmates in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has been suspended due to coronavirus concerns.

“While there is no way to keep it out completely, we need to take precautions that will at least reduce the risk of exposure for as long as possible,” said Dir. Frakes. “We have people in the population as well as among our teammates who are at higher risk for infection due to age and a variety of health considerations. They are a primary concern certainly, but we also want to do everything we can to prevent transmission from our facilities back into the community.”

According to the department, there have been no confirmed cases among staff or inmates. Visitors were turned away last week if they presented any symptoms or were at risk of transmitting the disease.

Visitors from attorneys will be allowed but they will be screened when they arrive.

According to the release, the NDCS is looking into video options that may be available for inmates wishing to connect with their families.

“Those opportunities are being explored with our providers. With few exceptions, most inmates have a tablet that allows them to make phone calls from their rooms,” explained Dir. Frakes. “We are going to get as creative as possible to maintain those pro-social family ties while this situation is ongoing.

