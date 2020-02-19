Nebraska Corrections director considers new prison as overcrowding controversy stirs

With a prison overcrowding deadline — July 1 — looming over the state, the corrections director is considering doing something that seemed to be off the table for years: Building a new state prison.

Inmates play basketball and peer at people passing by from the rooftop of the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska. Neighbors said the inmates will yell down at them and keep too close of an eye on what they're doing.

The decision isn't without controversy.

For years, Nebraska has dealt with a prison overcrowding problem. Up to now, the overcrowding solutions have primarily included reform through changes in the justice system — such as lowering penalties for certain crimes. Those changes have not relieved the overcrowding pressure.

That’s why the Nebraska Department of Corrections is now considering building a new prison, something Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration avoided for years.

The head of the Omaha Police Officer's Association says it's about time the state came to its senses.

“The problem isn't the sentencing. It's almost like they advocate letting everyone out no matter what they do," OPOA's Tony Conner said. "Our members are happy knowing that public safety is a priority for the governor."

Others believe a new jail will only create more issues, considering the state is understaffed and already has trouble retaining and hiring corrections officers.

“There’s a pending (plan) for emergency overcrowding on July 1, 2020. This proposal doesn't help us meet those obligations in any way, shape or form," Danielle Conrad of ACLU of Nebraska said. "There are also no clear insights on how Nebraska would pay for or staff the prison."

While there is no dollar figure attached to the proposal, the corrections director is exploring a public-private partnership.