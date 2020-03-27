Nebraska Chinese Association donates medical masks to Omaha Methodist Hospital

We are inspired by the ways people in our community are helping others during this time.

Today the Nebraska Chinese Association delivered urgently needed medical face masks to help out with the shortage.

And it often involves people on the frontlines.

And that's not the only generous help we saw today.

Linda Steel with the Nebraska Chinese Association said, “If we can try to help the health care providers and in turn, they are helping the community to save lives.”

She says they saw the demand for surgical masks in the Metro after what many of their friends and families experienced in China.

“We realize they need a lot more, not just the normal volume of it, so we’re hoping what we do can help them and ease their shortage,” she said.

Steele says each mask cost about 60 cents through their contacts and it took about a week to arrive.

All of it paid for through money that was donated to their organization.

Friday -- the masks were loaded up and ready to be donated to Methodist Hospital.

Josie Abboud, CEO of Methodist Hospital said, “It's contacts like these that really create a lifeline for those that are on the frontline fighting this disease.”

She says medical workers use about 3,500 masks right now in just one day.

“The supply chain across the country has been very stressed and these very important pieces of protection equipment is in very short supply,” she said.

Others are helping out, too.

Members of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office were at Hy-Vee in Millard doing their part.

Deputy Justin Wissink said, “Part of that service that we're providing is delivering groceries and medications to people that may be in need of those services.”

Wissink says the groceries will be delivered to people who are sick, elderly, or quarantined -- unable to leave their homes right now.

“We'll arrive at the house, we'll set the groceries on the front step or in the garage,” he said.

He says it's just another part of the job -- no matter how small.

“Just the duty that we all have to try to protect each other and not get each other sick,” he said.

As for the mask donations, the Nebraska Chinese Association tells us they've already made another order to bring in more.

20,000 more should arrive in about a week.