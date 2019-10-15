Nebraska Census office opens, plans to hire thousands

The Nebraska Area Census opened an office in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Officials gathered at the grand opening Tuesday at the office that will serve as the operational hub for the constitutionally mandated Census.

While the main office is in Lincoln, the Census impacts the entire state. That’s why Gov. Pete Ricketts led this group of community leaders in a press conference in Omaha on Tuesday: to remind Nebraskans that it is vital that they participate in next year's count.

"Ffor everybody here in the room and everybody across the state: Don’t procrastinate," Ricketts said. "As soon as you see the opportunity to fill out that Census, get it done. Get it out of the way. Get it off your checklist. Do it right away so that you know you are doing your part, helping us make sure we have a complete Census."

For the first time, people will be able to participate in the Census online. The count includes everyone in the country, and you don’t have to be a citizen to be counted.

The Census will be hiring several thousand people in Nebraska. Those interested can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.