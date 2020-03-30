Nebraska COVID-19 updates: Lincoln confirms 8 cases

Lincoln health officials confirmed Monday morning there are eight cases total in the area of COVID-19.

One case is an older child -- the other is a woman in her 40s. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating and will have more details later Monday.

The LLCHD is monitoring 120 individuals. There are 252 negative tests in the county, with eight positive results and 34 tests pending.

There are now 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, with two deaths.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will hold a briefing today at 3:30 p.m.