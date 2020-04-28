LIVE -- Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska’s COVID-19 response

Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 2 p.m. Tuesday. He will also give an update in Spanish at 5 p.m.

TestNebraska.com will have two sites -- one in Omaha, another in Grand Island. About 100,000 people have signed up for the service.

The homepage of the website is now available in Spanish, Ricketts said.

Ricketts detailed guidelines for businesses like restaurants that may reopen beginning May 4 for dining-in.

Zoe Olson, Executive Director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association said reopening guidelines and the "Nebraska promise" will be posted inside all restaurants.

The promise is made both ways between restaurants and customers, she said.

"The promise is you will not come into our restaurants and dining rooms if you are showing any symptoms of COVID-19," she said. "Understand we are doing everything we can to make this the safest environment we can for the consumer."

Dr. Charles Craft, Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services Dental Health Director, said dental healthcare has been no exception to the impact of coronavirus on Nebraskans over the past few months.

"As we prepare to reopen elective dental services May 4, the DHHS... have been in constant communication and have pooled resources together to review information," he said from sources like the Centers for Disease Control.

More precautions will be in place for dental offices, like patient screening, enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE), infection control, and limits on certain procedures.

"It will mean a new normal for the dental world," Craft said. "The decision to remain open or closed is up to each practice."

Dr. Ken Tusha, immediate past president of the Nebraska Dental Association said a list of protocols for dental offices will be available for the public to view.

"Guidelines include screening the team on a daily basis and patients who come in," Tusha said. "They may be sitting in their car talking to them on their cellphones when we do this."

Dentistry went through a similar episode in the 1980s with the AIDS crisis, Tusha said. That's when dentists began wearing gloves and masks.

"Rest assured, we got this. We will beat this," Tusha said.

—

