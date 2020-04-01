LIVE -- Nebraska COVID-19 response update

Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials will give an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website shows 33 more COVID-19 cases today than were reported Tuesday. Douglas County Health Department website shows 14 more cases; Sarpy County has added one case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central District Health Department reported in a Facebook post that a worker in a long-term care facility in Hall County has tested positive. Another case was also confirmed in Lincoln.

Watch the news conference on WOWT and in its entirety on WOWT.com, in our apps and live on our Facebook page.