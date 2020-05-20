Nebraska COVID-19 update: Life Care Center reports additional deaths Wednesday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska.

Life Care Center update

An Elkhorn nursing home has reported additional COVID-19 deaths in recent days.

6 News was last able to confirm two Life Care Center residents had died as of Monday. On Wednesday, the nursing home reported three more residents have died.

Also since Monday, according to Wednesday's news release:



Of the three additional residents who have been tested, one has tested positive for COVID-19.

Three more residents have been hospitalized, bringing that total to 10.

40 residents who have tested positive are being treated at the center; 20 residents who have tested negative remain at the center as well.

26 employees have tested positive; two have since been able to return to work.

59 employees tested negative.

Life Care Center employs 140 people, according to the release.

The center first received notification that someone in the building had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27, the release states, and that all residents and staff were notified of the case April 28.

The release also notes that a resident who was hospitalized May 8 later tested positive and that all residents were tested May 11.

