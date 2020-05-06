Nebraska COVID-19 update: 1 death, 97 new cases in Douglas County Wednesday

The Douglas County Health Department reported one death and 97 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The DCHD detailed in a statement the deceased was a man in his 40s and is the 17th death related to COVID-19 in the county.

On Monday and Tuesday, a total of 115 new cases were reported to the DCHD bringing the community's total to 1,108.

As of Tuesday night, local hospitals reported 519 medical surge beds are available with 84 hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of the 347 ventilators available in area hospitals, 101 are in use -- 16 of which are being used by coronavirus patients.

The DCHD has confirmed 106 county residents have recovered from the virus as of Tuesday night.

Lincoln reports 6 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced six COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the community Wednesday morning, bringing their total to 445.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the LLCHD will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday which will air on LNKTV.

