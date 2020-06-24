Wednesday COVID-19 update: 61 new cases in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

61 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the community is now at 6,638.

There were no additional deaths reported. The total remains at 82.

DCHD has confirmed 2,638 recoveries from the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, 296 medical beds were available for a 79 percent occupancy rate, and 97 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 364 ventilators, 118 were in use, 22 of those for COVID-19 patients.