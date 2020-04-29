Iowa COVID-19 update: Governor reports 12 new deaths, the highest one-day count to date

In her daily update Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds reported that 12 Iowans had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours — the highest one-day death total since the start of the pandemic.

Reynolds said 93% of the state's newest cases — 467 have been reported on the state's coronavirus website since the governor's update on Tuesday — have been in the 22 counties that will continue to be locked down.

She said a strike team is testing long-term care workers in Muscatine County.

The governor urged Iowans to continue to take the COVID-19 assessment at TestIowa.com, noting that 229,000 have done so.