Nebraska COVID-19 update: Biocontainment personnel overseeing containment at food plants

Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that personnel from the Biocontainment Unit are working with Omaha-metro food plants to monitor containment efforts after two employees at Tyson Foods in Pottawattamie County tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

DCHD is also working with the Pottawattamie County's health department on contact tracing, with each department pursuing the information based on where the respective contacts live. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that as the state ramps up testing, all food plant workers will get tested.

Thursday, WOWT will welcome Dr. Angela Hewlett of the biocontainment unit to our 4 p.m. broadcast and for an interactive Q&A with our audience immediately thereafter. Follow our Facebook page to get a notification when the discuss begins.