Nebraska COVID-19 update: Lincoln reports first death; first case confirmed in Nance County

Updated: Wed 2:44 PM, Apr 08, 2020

(WOWT) -- Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in the city.

The health district also reported an additional three confirmed cases for a total of 37 cases in the city.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and LLCHD will give more details at their daily news conference at 3:30 p.m.

First case in Nance County


East Central District Health Department confirmed Nance County's first case of COVID-19.

The health district, based in Columbus, is investigating the case for any potential community exposure.


