Nebraska COVID-19 update: 92 more cases in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Tuesday by health officials across Nebraska.

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed that the total of cases has increased to 2,570 in the county. Monday's case count was 2,478, according to the department. That's an increase of 92 cases.

As of Monday night, the department also reports that 412 surge beds are available and there are 137 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That is 32 fewer surge beds than Monday.

Of the 374 total ventilators, 122 are in use, 44 of them being used for COVID-19 patients. The amount of COVID-19 patients using ventilators has not changed since Monday.

According to Tuesday's release, 471 people have recovered. That is 53 more recoveries than Monday.

