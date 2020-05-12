Nebraska COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 80 new cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Tuesday by health officials across Nebraska.

80 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported Tuesday morning that it had confirmed 80 new cases of COVID-19.

A health department spokesman said the total includes those cases that were left out of Monday's total due to a reporting glitch.

DCHD has now reported 1,715 cases to date, the release states.

As of Monday night, according to the release, 108 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 — 38 of them on ventilators, according to the release. The county has 532 medical surge beds and 243 ventilators available, according to the health department's release.

DCHD also reported that 266 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

Iowa reports 319 cases tied to Nebraska

In her daily news conference Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds reported that 319 cases confirmed from tests conducted in Nebraska on April 29-30 were people who work in food processing plants in Iowa.

Iowa officials said they did not know why those results were not available sooner.