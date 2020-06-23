Tuesday COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Tuesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

The Douglas County Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday as well as 2 additional deaths.

The 2 deaths are reported to be women in their 60s. The total number of deaths in the county is at 82.

The total number of cases in the county has reached 6,577.

DCHD has confirmed 2,579 recoveries.