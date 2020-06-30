COVID-19 update: 65 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Tuesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

65 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

Two women and a man all over 75-years-old have passed. The total number of deaths in the county has reached 90.

The total case count is now at 7,221.

DCHD has also confirmed 3,322 recoveries.

