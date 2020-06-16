COVID-19 update: Second case of MIS-C in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Tuesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

Second case of MIS-C in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed a second case of MIS-C in the county.

The department reports a teenage boy with a history of fever, sore throat, and fatigue was hospitalized in late May with COVID-19 for several days.

The patient lived with at least one other positive case.

MIS-C is a condition believed to be related to COVID-19 and similar to Kawasaki disease.

It may include fever, rash, fatigue, and abdominal pain, according to the health department.

"If you see any of these symptoms in your child, please seek immediate emergency care," said Health Director Dr. Adi Pour.

Most children recover, but the condition can be deadly, according to the department. Many children with MIS-C have or have been near COVID-19.

95 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 95 new cases and 6 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the county has reached 5,943.

The department also received death certificates for 6 COVID-19 related deaths. Those deaths occurred between May 27 and June 11.

The total number of lives lost in the county has reached 65.

DCHD has also confirmed 1,941 recoveries.

