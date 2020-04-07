Nebraska COVID-19 update: New case reported in Lincoln

Lincoln Mayor Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said an additional case of COVID-19 has been identified by the state lab.

According to the news release from the mayor's office, the most recent case brings the total number of positive cases reported in the Lincoln area to 32.

LLCHD is now monitoring 112 people with COVID-19, the release states. The health district has had 1,041 negative tests, and 17 more are pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

The mayor of Lincoln is planning to give an update at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

