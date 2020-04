The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announces one new case of COVID-19 in Lincoln, bringing the total in the community to 57.

The new case, a Lincoln man in his 30s, is still being investigated by the health district, according to the news release.

Also on Tuesday, LLCHD reported that cases confirmed this past weekend and on Monday have been found to have occurred through community spread.

