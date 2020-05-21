Nebraska COVID-19 update: Elkhorn nursing home reports sixth death

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Thursday by health officials across Nebraska.

Life Care Center update

Life Care Center in Elkhorn reported in a news release Thursday that another resident had died overnight of COVID-19 and five more have tested positive.

Six residents have died of coronavirus-related causes since the virus was first identified there April 27, the release states.

According to the release, 79 residents have been tested, with 57 of them now testing positive since April 27.

Another employee has also tested positive, bringing that total to 27. Two employees have since recovered, but 25 remain "out sick," the release states.

To date, 20 residents and 59 employees have tested negative, according to the Life Care Center release.

