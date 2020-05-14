Nebraska COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 deaths, 110 new cases Thursday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Thursday by health officials across Nebraska.

Douglas County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths: a woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 50s. DCHD also reported an additional 110 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the county since Wednesday's update.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

The county has now reported 23 deaths and 1,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was first identified here.

According to DCHD's Thursday release, as of Wednesday night, the county had 20 fewer beds available, bringing the total to 477. The county reported two additional patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19, for a total of 116 patients. The county reported 42 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators, which was one less than was reported Wednesday.

No change was reported in the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19; Wednesday's report states the county has documented 305 recovered cases.