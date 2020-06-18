COVID-19 update: 109 cases, 6 deaths in Douglas County; Drive-thru clinic expands testing

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Thursday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

New drive-thru clinic expands testing

The Douglas County Health Department, One World Health Center, and Nebraska Medicine will bring testing to South Omaha on 50th and G streets.

The testing will be done drive-thru style outside of a grocery store and will be available 7 days a week. Testing will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekdays and 8 a.m. until noon on the weekends.

109 new cases, 6 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths.

The total for the county is now 6,138 cases.

Of the six new deaths reported, one occurred in May, while the other five occurred within the last two weeks. The total number of deaths is now 72.

DCHD reports 2,140 recoveries.