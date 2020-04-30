Nebraska COVID-19 update: Two more deaths, 497 new cases reported across the state

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported two additional deaths and 497 new COVID-19 cases — the highest daily jump since the start of the pandemic — according to updated totals on its website Thursday evening.

The latest update brings the state's totals to 70 deaths and 4,281 cases across Nebraska.

Central District Health Department reported an additional 70 cases, all of them in Hall County, which has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of any county in the state: 1,042.

Dakota County reported 74 new cases Thursday, according to sister station KTIV, for a total of 778 cases.

Douglas County Health Department on Thursday evening confirmed it has 73 new cases.

New cases in Douglas County

DCHD confirmed 73 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county's total number of cases is now 609, according to a news release.

The age range of the newest cases is 4-65 years old, the release states.

The county had 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 16 of them on ventilators, according to the release. The county had 537 beds and 348 ventilators available as of Wednesday night.

—

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

—

Lincoln reports 44 new cases

During her daily news conference Thursday afternoon, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird reported an additional 36 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in that community after nine were reported hours earlier.

In total, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 44 new cases Thursday, bringing the community's daily case report to 44. The health district currently has 237 cases, the mayor said.

Gaylor Baird attributed the spike in cases to increased testing. She said the community has the ability to test 300 cases per day.

LLCHD has 30 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with four of them on ventilators; of those, eight patients are in Lincoln, with two on ventilators in the city.