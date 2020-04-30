Iowa COVID-19 update: Governor reports 14 new deaths, 302 new cases

Gov. Kim Reynolds reported 14 more deaths from COVID-19 during her update on Thursday — two more people than the previous day's record count.

The state has had 162 COVID-19 deaths to date, according to its website tracking case data around Iowa.

The governor also reported that 302 new cases have been confirmed since Wednesday's update, for a total of 7,145 cases. Of those, 89% are in 22 counties, which will continue to be restricted while the rest of Iowa moves forward with re-opening plans on Friday.

—

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

—

Reynolds said 198 of the new cases reported today were confirmed in three counties: Blackhawk, Dallas, and Polk counties.

The state lab found 1,028 tests to be negative in the past 24 hours, for a total of 35,552 total negative results, she said.

Since the start of the pandemic in Iowa, 2,697 of those confirmed to have COVID-19 have recovered, for a recovery rate of 38%.

Reynolds said that to date, 42,667 total COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Iowa, meaning one in every 74 Iowans has been tested.