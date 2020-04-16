Nebraska COVID-19 update: Two of three new cases in Lincoln are community spread

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health District on Thursday morning reported the state lab had confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln.

The new cases are two women in their 30s and a woman in her 50s, according to LLCHD. An exposure investigation is still underway for one of the women in her 30s; the other two have been determined to be community spread.

The city now has 62 confirmed cases; 43 of those have been community spread. LLCHD also reports Lincoln has a 3.2% positivity rate.

LLCHD currently has nine tests pending, the release states. There have been 1,887 negative tests there to date.

CHI Health bed count

CHI Health said in a news release Thursday morning that it has 202 ICU beds available across its entire 14-hospital network; an additional 118 beds are in use, though not only by COVID-19 patients. It also has 342 ventilators; 48 more vents are in use, though not only by COVID-19 patients.

According to the release, CHI Health has admitted 25 patients positive for COVID-19 in the Omaha-metro area, and 33 in hospitals outside the metro.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases