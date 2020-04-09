Nebraska COVID-19 update: Three more cases confirmed in Lincoln

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed there.

With these additional cases, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and LLCHD are reporting the city’s total at 42 cases, including the death of a man in his 50s on Wednesday, according to a Thursday morning news release.

The Lincoln health district is now monitoring 110 people. There have been 1,246 negative tests in Lancaster County; 18 more tests are pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, the release states.

The mayor and local health district officials will provide more information about the new cases at their daily news conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases