Nebraska COVID-19 update: 203 new cases in Douglas County; Health Center reports no active cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska.

The Douglas County Health Center has confirmed that the 14 residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.

Three remain hospitalized in stable condition. There are no active cases at the health center, according to the release.

“This is a relief and we are grateful to be on the road to recovery, but we are still seeing what’s happening with the number of positive cases outside the facility,” said Erin Nelson, administrator of the Douglas County Health Center. “Our goal is to stay COVID-19 free and our staff is on board to continue the fight. Our focus is to continue to support the residents and to maintain engagement with their families as the visitor ban continues for the facility.”

203 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed 203 new cases of COVID-19. The total in the county is now 2,414.

According to the release, the positivity rate for the past week's testing was 14 percent.

As of Saturday night, 472 surge beds were available, 127 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 374 ventilators are available- 135 are in use with 45 being used by COVID patients.