Nebraska COVID-19 update: Two deaths, 156 new cases in Douglas County Sunday

The Douglas County Health Department reported two deaths and 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday.

The deceased include a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s, both with underlying health conditions who died due to complications of COVID-19.

They are the 19th and 20th deaths in the county.

The DCHD is working on gathering more information on the newest cases. The county's total stands at 1,596 as of Sunday morning.

As of Saturday night, local hospitals reported the following:

- 491 medical surge beds available

- 95 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19

- 370 available ventilators, 135 of which are in use including 31 ventilators being used by COVID-19 patients

DCHD has confirmed 228 residents in the county have recovered from the coronavirus.

As of 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Nebraska has 8,234 cases, 96 deaths and a total of 45,644 tests administered according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Dashboard website.

