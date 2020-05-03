Nebraska COVID-19 update: death toll at 76

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

The South Heartland District Health Department reported two deaths in Adams County: a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s.

Both were hospitalized with underlying health conditions.

A third death was reported in Dakota County. The death toll in Nebraska is now 76 according to the DHHS on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

The total number of cases at the same time is 5,326.

Also, Frontier and Keith Counties have reported their first cases. More details were not included.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases