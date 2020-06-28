Sunday COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 170 new cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Iowa

Health officials report the number of coronavirus cases in Iowa grew by 543 to 28,478 on Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that as of 10 a.m. Sunday the number of deaths linked to the virus remained at 704, which was unchanged from Saturday.

The state said 17,573 of the people who tested positive for the virus in Iowa have recovered.

A total of 295,920 people have been tested.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 in the area Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 7,093.

There were no new deaths reported Sunday. Douglas County's death toll stands at 86.

Area hospitals reported 291 medical and surgical beds were available as of Saturday for a 78 percent occupancy rate.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county as of Saturday was 91. Of the 362 ventilators available in area hospitals, 125 were in use, including 22 being used by COVID-19 patients.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

