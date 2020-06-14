COVID-19 update: 65 new cases in Omaha reported Sunday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County reports 65 cases

The Douglas County Health Department on Sunday reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 5,780. The number of deaths in Douglas County remains at 58.

The DCHD has confirmed 1,818 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, the DCHD reported metro area hospitals have 378 medical and surgical beds available, 119 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 140 ventilators in use, 31 being used by COVID-19 patients.

Lincoln reports 8 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Sunday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in their area, bringing the county's total to 1,472.

The number of deaths in Lancaster County related to the coronavirus remains at 10.

