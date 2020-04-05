Nebraska COVID-19 update: Nebraska health department confirms 2 deaths in Douglas County

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday confirmed two COVID-19 deaths in Douglas County, bringing the state's total coronavirus fatalities to eight.

The cases had already been reported by the Douglas County Health Department on Saturday.

New cases in Colfax, Platte counties

East Central District Health Department confirmed two more cases within its jurisdiction Sunday.

A new case was reported in Colfax County, and another in neighboring Platte County, according to the ECDHD release.

ECDHD is now monitoring a total of seven cases.

"Four of the seven cases are linked to a common source," the release states. The remaining three are unrelated.

"There remains no evidence of community transmission in Boone, Colfax, Nance, or Platte Counties, but community transmission should be assumed," the release states.

