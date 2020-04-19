Nebraska COVID-19 update: 2 cases confirmed in Lincoln

Two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lincoln on Sunday, bringing that community's total to 75 cases.

According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, one case is a child who lives in the same household with a previously confirmed case.

The second is a woman in her 80s.

Five cases in Lincoln reported Saturday remain under investigation. There are 45 cases that are confirmed to be community-acquired.

The LLCHD is monitoring 60 individuals. To date, Lancaster County has reported one death, 2,113 negative tests and 75 positive tests.

There are now 1,344 confirmed cases in Nebraska.