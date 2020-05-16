Nebraska COVID-19 update: Testing location to host drive-thru in South Omaha

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Saturday by health officials across Nebraska.

The Douglas County Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at the South Omaha OneWorld Community Health Center.

Tests will be available to those who have symptoms or who are working in plants. There is no charge for the test.

The clinic will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until there are no more tests.

