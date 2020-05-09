Nebraska COVID-19 update: 1 death, 147 new cases in Douglas County Saturday

The Douglas County Health Department announced a man with COVID-19 in his 60s has died and confirmed 147 new cases on Saturday.

The DCHD is not aware of any underlying health conditions the man had.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 1,440 since the beginning of the pandemic, DCHD reported.

As of Friday night, local hospitals reported 468 medical surge beds were available while 93 patients in area hospitalized are being treated for the coronavirus.

Of the 370 ventilators available, 133 are in use while 29 are being used by patients with COVID-19.

DCHD has confirmed 197 Douglas County residents diagnosed with the illness have recovered.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

