Nebraska COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 123 new cases

The Douglas County Health Department reported 123 new cases in the area on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 5,326.

The community's total number of cases is now 809 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, there are 571 medical surge beds available and 54 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 according to the DCHD.

Of the 349 ventilators available in area hospitals, 107 are in use, 15 of those for COVID-19 patients.

An additional 43 people are hospitalized and suspected of having the coronavirus, the DCHD stated. There are 71 people who have recovered from the virus.

LLCHD reports 18 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 18 new cases in the area Saturday, bringing the community's total to 299.

According to the LLCHD's dashboard website there has been one reported death in the area since the pandemic began.

Nebraska's total number of cases including the new report today totals 4,856 according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 76 deaths.

