Saturday COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 159 new cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Saturday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

The Douglas County Health Department reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the area's total to 6,923 cases.

There were no additional deaths to report. The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in Douglas County remains at 86.

A total of 2,986 county residents have recovered from the illness, the DCHD stated.

As of Saturday morning, area hospitals reported 291 medical and surgical beds were available for a 78 percent occupancy rate.

Area hospitals have admitted 91 patients with COVID-19. Of the 362 ventilators available in area hospitals, 125 were in use, including 22 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

