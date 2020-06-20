COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths, 109 more cases Saturday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Saturday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

The Douglas County Health Department reported four deaths and 109 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county's death toll to 80.

The deceased are one man and three women all over the age of 70. Two of the deaths were in late May and two were in June.

The county now has 6,349 total cases since the pandemic began, the DCHD reported.

A total of 2,359 county residents have recovered from the illness.

As of Saturday, Douglas County hospitals reported 344 medical and surgical beds were available for a 75 percent occupancy rate. 104 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 367 ventilators available, 116 are in use including 28 being used by coronavirus patients.

