Nebraska COVID-19 case update: Lincoln reporting four new confirmed cases

On Saturday afternoon, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 321 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, including 131 in Douglas County.

New cases in Lincoln

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Saturday the health district had confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln, bringing the community’s total to 18.

The newest cases are three people in their 50s and one person in their 60s. LLCHD is investigating any close contacts and said in a news release that more information would be provided Sunday.

So far in the Lincoln area, 11 of the 14 cases reported in Lincoln were travel-related, and three were community spread.

