The East-Central District Health Department in Columbus has confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in Platte County.

This brings the four-county area to a total of 13 cases.

An investigation revealed no signs of travel or contact with a known case and appears to be community-acquired, the ECDHD reported Saturday.

One household member also has symptoms and is being treated as a probable case.

